First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,057 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYT. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HYT opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

