First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,008 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $462.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 28.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

