First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,272 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Clearfield worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLFD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clearfield by 1,254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter worth $213,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 51.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,670,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $783.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 30.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

