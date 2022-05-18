First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 28,655 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,655 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Harsco worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

HSC stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $651.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.