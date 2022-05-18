First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 3,730 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,997 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,291,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 195,920 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 20,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,650,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 535,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 65,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

NYSE AU opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.