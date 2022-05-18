First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Open Lending by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.57. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.