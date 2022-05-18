First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of VCYT opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

