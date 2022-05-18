First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Green Plains worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.59. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

