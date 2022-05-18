First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,768 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFBK opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $638.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

