First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 339.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Bally’s worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bally’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 56.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Bally’s stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Profile (Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.