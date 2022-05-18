First Trust Advisors LP Buys 24,976 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Tecnoglass worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth $1,859,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGLS opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

