First Trust Advisors LP Buys 25,422 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 140.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,968,000 after buying an additional 143,311 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,157,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 149,945 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

