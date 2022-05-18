First Trust Advisors LP Buys 4,028 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMC stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

Several research firms recently commented on UMC. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

