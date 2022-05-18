First Trust Advisors LP Buys 6,522 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,438 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

