First Trust Advisors LP Buys 7,632 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of SpartanNash worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SpartanNash by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 82.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,055,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

SpartanNash stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.