First Trust Advisors LP Buys 8,780 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 30.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 304,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

VIVO stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.