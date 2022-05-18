First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of OSI Systems worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 45,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $778,234.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,228. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

