First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Phreesia worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Phreesia by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Phreesia by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 902,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHR. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $818.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

