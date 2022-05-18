First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 242.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $503.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

