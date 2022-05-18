First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.