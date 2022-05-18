First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.43 Million Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $38,862.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.