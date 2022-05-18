First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Parsons by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Parsons by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

PSN opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

