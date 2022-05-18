First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.49 Million Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Camden National worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Camden National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $626.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.85. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Camden National had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

