First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.55 Million Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of FB Financial worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FB Financial by 67.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of FBK stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.07. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

FB Financial Profile (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.