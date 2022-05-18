First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Interface worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Interface by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Interface by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TILE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

