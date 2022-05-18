First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Jack in the Box worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $106,700,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 285,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $88.41. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

