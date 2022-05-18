First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,134 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 205.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,395,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 629,295 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,708,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 629,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 51.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 342,803 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

