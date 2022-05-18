First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.59 Million Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 270.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 45,303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 210,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $598.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRST. StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,125 shares of company stock worth $69,616. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

