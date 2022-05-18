First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of AtriCure worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $362,135. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.