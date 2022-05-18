First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.64 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

DKNG stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

