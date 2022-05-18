First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.65 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,738 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 35,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $375,248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $136,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $127,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.