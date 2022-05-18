First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of BlueLinx worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

NYSE BXC opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $876.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.79. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

