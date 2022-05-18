First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTBK stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $681.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

