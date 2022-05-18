First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,901,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,758,000 after buying an additional 149,592 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth $3,749,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at $2,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. On average, analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLK. StockNews.com started coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

