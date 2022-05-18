First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,520 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Citi Trends worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 6,339.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 157,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 115,690 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $262.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

