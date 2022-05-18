First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 2,195 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

In other news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

