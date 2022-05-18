First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 22,451 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Himax Technologies worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 973.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIMX shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday. Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

