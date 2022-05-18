First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 25,835 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Ellington Financial worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFC opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $927.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 63.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

