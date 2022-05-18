First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 3,724 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKQ stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

