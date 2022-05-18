First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 327,037 DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 327,037 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,078,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,791,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,276,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $354,037,000 after buying an additional 4,070,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DiDi Global by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,719,935 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019,935 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.
DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 6.40 billion for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%.
DiDi Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
