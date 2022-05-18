First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 327,037 DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 327,037 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,078,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,791,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,276,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $354,037,000 after buying an additional 4,070,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DiDi Global by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,719,935 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019,935 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.37 and a 1 year high of 18.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.55.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 6.40 billion for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%.

DiDi Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.