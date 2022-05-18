First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

