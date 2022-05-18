First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,273,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,375,000 after buying an additional 979,361 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,993,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,793,000 after purchasing an additional 697,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,626,000 after purchasing an additional 696,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 366,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 143,978 shares during the period.

VPL stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.22.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

