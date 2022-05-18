First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,058 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Flushing Financial worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $677.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

