First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Uranium Energy worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 760,753 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,521,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after buying an additional 611,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 828,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,464,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 308,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,380,550 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

UEC opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.99.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

