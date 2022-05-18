First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Integer worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Integer by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Integer by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Integer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Integer by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

