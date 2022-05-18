First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,062 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of CareDx worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in CareDx by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CareDx by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $121,768.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at $58,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,220 shares of company stock worth $2,084,659. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

