First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,398 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.71.

FLT stock opened at $229.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.79. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

