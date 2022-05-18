First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,485 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,531,000.

PCY stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

