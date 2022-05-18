First Trust Advisors LP Takes $1.61 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.86. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Bank of America cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

