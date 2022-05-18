First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Iris Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iris Energy stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Iris Energy Limited has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29.
Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iris Energy (IREN)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.