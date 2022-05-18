First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Iris Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Iris Energy Limited has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

